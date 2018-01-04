'Inside the Marlins: A New Direction' premieres Jan. 5 on FOX Sports Florida

MIAMI -- The wait is over for Miami Marlins fans looking for their hot-stove baseball fix as FOX Sports Florida, the statewide television home of the Marlins, gets set to premiere an all-new episode of Inside the Marlins on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Titled A New Direction, the half-hour episode catches fans up on a busy offseason for the franchise. The show begins with host Jessica Blaylock reporting from the MLB Winter Meetings in Orlando. She takes viewers inside the team's moves and plans to build the organization under the leadership of Chairman and Principal Owner Bruce Sherman and CEO Derek Jeter.

Fans tuning in will watch as Jessica goes one-on-one with Marlins President of Baseball Operations Michael Hill and Manager Don Mattingly. Both men discuss the team's long-term philosophy and the recent trades that yielded a young crop of talent to bolster the Marlins at the Major League level and in the farm system. FOX Sports Florida color analyst Todd Hollandsworth shares his insights on the 2018 Marlins and which young players may be called upon to lead the team moving forward.

Finally, we spotlight the organization in the community, following Jeter, players and staff members as they deliver holiday joy to local families. The entire Marlins front office participated in Give Miami Day, taking part in several community events -- from bringing guests from Best Buddies an unforgettable experience on the water at Shake-A-Leg Miami, to visiting Miami-Dade Animal Services to assist with dogs and cats finding loving homes in South Florida.

Replay Schedule:

Monday 1/8/18 6:30 p.m. Thursday 1/11/18 4:30 p.m. Friday 1/12/18 1:30 p.m. Monday 1/15/18 4 p.m. Tuesday 1/16/18 4:30 p.m. Wednesday 1/17/18 7:30 p.m. Wednesday 1/24/18 7:30 p.m. Thursday 1/25/18 4:30 p.m. Friday 1/26/18 2:30 p.m. Monday 1/29/18 p.m.

