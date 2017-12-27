Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL

New York Giants star Landon Collins calls teammate 'a cancer'

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Dec. 10, 2017: New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins (21) warms up before playing against the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J.

Dec. 10, 2017: New York Giants strong safety Landon Collins (21) warms up before playing against the Dallas Cowboys in an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J.  (AP)

The two-win New York Giants have had a tumultuous 2017 season and tensions off the field were taken to new heights Tuesday when one star player called out a teammate.

Safety Landon Collins was asked on ESPN Radio’s “The Michael Kay Show” what changes needed to be made to the secondary and appeared to call cornerback Eli Apple "a cancer."

"There's only just one corner that ... needs to grow, and we all know who that is," Collins told fill-in host Bob Wischusen. “That would be the only person I would change out of our secondary group. Besides, the other two guys, [Rodgers-Cromartie] and [Jenkins], I love those two guys. They play hard. They love what they do. But that first pick, he's a cancer."

Apple, a former top-10 draft pick, has come under fire late in the season for his poor performances on the field and there have been questions over whether the Giants will retain him for the 2018 season, according to ESPN. He did not play Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple (24) is shaken up after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 17, 2017, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Dec. 17, 2017: New York Giants cornerback Eli Apple (24) is shaken up after a play against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first half of an NFL football game in East Rutherford, N.J.  (AP)

Collins and Apple have clashed over the last few weeks.

The former Alabama standout told NJ Advance Media earlier this month that he and Apple have had sitdowns over the cornerback’s struggles. Apple denied ever talking to Collins.

Last week, Collins told ESPN Radio that Apple had to “grow up” and was not willing to serve as Apple’s mentor.

"Look, we're all grown men in there," Collins said. "He has to grow up. Mentor and raising are two different things. Right now, I feel like we're doing one more than the other."

Apple has not commented on Collins’ remarks.

Ryan Gaydos is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @RyanGaydos.