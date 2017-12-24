Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Viral

Army recruit wins Mercedes SUV in hockey game's 'Shoot to Win' contest

Fox News
Army recruit Nate Vila won a Mercedes SUV through a "Shoot to Win" contest at a Springfield Thunderbirds game.

Army recruit Nate Vila won a Mercedes SUV through a "Shoot to Win" contest at a Springfield Thunderbirds game.  (Springfield Thunderbirds )

A Massachusetts man heading into the Army made a clean sweep before Christmas. 

Nate Vila, 22, took part in a “Shoot to Win” contest during an intermission at a Springfield Thunderbirds hockey game on Friday -- and won a 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250 4MATIC SUV, MassLive.com reported. 

The Thunderbirds posted a video on Twitter showing Vila shooting the puck through a small hole -- and into the goal, to massive cheers from the crowd.

“I’m 22 and live with my Mom and Grandma,” Vila told MassLive. “I’m joining the Army in a few weeks and will be reporting to Fort Benning, Georgia for at least a four-year enlistment. 

“Pretty much that has been my main focus...until tonight!”

The Springfield Thunderbirds tweeted, “Happy Holidays and thank you for your service!”