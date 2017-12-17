Return of the captain: Bluesactivate PietrangelofromIR

Veteran Jay Bouwmeester remains on injured reserve, but the St. Louis Blues got their top defenseman and captain back Sunday when Alex Pietrangelo was activated from IR.

Pietrangelo has missed the past four gameswith a lower-body injury. He will be active when the Blues take on the Jets tonight in Winnipeg, one day after beating them 2-0 at home.

Pietrangelo, 27, hasplayed in 30 games this season andranks third among NHL defensemen with seven goals and is tied for ninth with 23 points. Heaverages 25:45 in time on ice, the sixth-highest figure in the NHL.