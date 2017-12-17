In debut Canaan helps Suns rally to beat T-Wolves

MINNEAPOLIS -- Phoenix coach Jay Triano says he needs newly signed Isaiah Canaan to learn on the fly. Standing at the foul line for three shots with 6 seconds left, Canaan made it through his first lesson with the Suns.

Canaan sank all three free throws, and the Suns denied Jimmy Butler twice on Minnesota's ensuing possession to cap a bench-led comeback in a 108-106 victory Saturday.

It was Canaan's first game since being added to the roster Wednesday after the injury-ravaged Suns received a hardship extension. He helped Phoenix snap a five-game skid.

"Wanted to see what he could do. He had to get a practice in," Triano said.

And it was quite the practice.

Canaan finished with 15 points and drew a foul on Jeff Teague on a 3-pointer with Minnesota leading by one. Originally ruled a shot-clock violation, reply officials overturned the call and Canaan calmly sank all three shots amid a loud crowd of neon green-clad fans.

"Playoff experience really helps in moments like those just to be able to calm down and just know that it's a regular free throw, regular part of the game" Canaan said. "When I got fouled, I knew i was going to make them. Stepped up to the line and made them.

Alex Len blocked Butler's layup attempt out of bounds on the ensuing possession. Butler had one more look from the corner, but the attempt rimmed out and the Suns snapped their five-game losing streak.

Dragan Bender and Troy Daniels each scored 17 points for the Suns, whose bench outscored the starters. T.J. Warren added 15 for Phoenix, which trailed by as many as 15.

"I kept saying, 'Do we need to give them a rest? Do we need to give them a rest?'" Triano said about his bench. "We used our timeouts to give them a rest and I thought they were great at both ends and spread the floor."

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 28 points and 11 rebounds. Phoenix had 27 turnovers, but the Wolves struggled from the floor, finishing 40 for 95.

"We shot ourselves in the foot tonight," Teague said. "We had plenty of times to bury that team, and we didn't."

The Wolves took a four-point lead into the fourth before Danuel House converted a three-point play to spark a 22-11 run. Len had 12 points and a career-high 19 rebounds. Len's put back at 7:49 gave the Suns their first lead at 92-91.

"We didn't close the quarters out well," Thibodeau said. "Each quarter we had a problem. And then the rebounding was problematic."

Phoenix outrebounded Minnesota 52-31.

THE FINAL CALL

Thibodeau took issue with the foul call by referee Mark Ayotte on Teague at the end. "They didn't call a foul. My interpretation was that what they called was a shot-clock violation."

Video replays showed Teague falling into Canaan just before the shot clock expired.

Crew chief Ken Mauer defended the call to a designated pool reporter. "I told Thibodeau, `Yes, he did call a foul. The play was handled correctly,'" Mauer said.

TIP-INS

Suns C Tyson Chandler returned to the starting lineup after missing Thursday night's loss against Toronto. … Tyler Ulis left with an apparent hand injury with less than three minutes in the game.

UP NEXT

Suns play at Dallas on Monday night.