DAVIE, Fla. (AP) -- Miami Dolphins reserve running back Damien Williams and special teams standout Michael Thomas will miss Sunday's game at Buffalo.

Williams was ruled out Saturday because of illness and a lingering shoulder injury, and Thomas because of a knee injury. Neither traveled with the team.

Kenyan Drake has been a workhorse running back the past two weeks.

Steve Mitchell-USA TODAY Sports | Steve Mitchell