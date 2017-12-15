Expand / Collapse search
Rangers add RHP Chris Martin...not the lead singer of Coldplay

On Friday, the Texas Rangers tweeted the announcement that they had signed relief pitcher Chris Martin to a two-year deal.

OFFICIAL: We have signed RHP (and Arlington native) Chris Martin to a 2-year contract.

Welcome home, Chris! pic.twitter.com/kC01GF4OFY

— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) December 15, 2017

The tweet was quickly followed by a clarification that the Arlington, Texas native is a relief pitcher who threw in Japan last season (with a stellar ERA) for the Nippon-Ham Fighters and was, in fact, NOT the lead singer of Coldplay.

For those asking, no, Chris is not the lead singer of Coldplay. He is a -throwing reliever who had a 1.12 ERA for the Nippon-Ham Fighters in Japans NPB league.

— Texas Rangers (@Rangers) December 15, 2017

Well played, Rangers…and welcome home, Chris.