Padres acquire Freddy Galvis from Phillies

SAN DIEGO The San Diego Padres have acquired infielder Freddy Galvis from the Philadelphia Phillies in exchange for right-handed pitcher Enyel De Los Santos, Executive Vice President/General Manager A.J. Preller announced today. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Padres designated right-handed pitcher Jose Ruiz for assignment.

Galvis, 28, hit .255 (155-for-608) last season with 29 doubles, six triples, 12 home runs, 61 RBI, 71 runs scored and 14 stolen bases while appearing in all 162 games (156 starts) for Philadelphia. He also led all Major League shortstops in fielding percentage (.989) in 2017. The switch-hitter earned Philadelphias nomination for the 2017 MLB Players Alumni Association Heart & Hustle Award, presented annually to an active player who demonstrates a passion for the game of game of baseball and best embodies the values, spirit and traditions of the game.

Originally selected by the Phillies as an international free agent on July 2, 2006, the Venezuela native owns a lifetime .245 (555-for-2265) average with 92 doubles, 20 triples, 52 home runs, 233 RBI, 236 runs scored and 43 stolen bases in 642 Major League games