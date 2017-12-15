Lightning forward Callahan out indefinitely with upper-body injury

DENVER (AP) -- Tampa Bay Lightning forward Ryan Callahan has an upper-body injury that will sideline him at least indefinitely.

The Lightning said Friday that Callahan will be re-evaluated in 3-4 weeks.

Callahan was injured in the third period of Tampa Bay's 4-1 victory in Arizona on Thursday night. He tangled with Oliver Ekman-Larsson and the Arizona player fell and landed on Callahan's right arm. The 32-year-old Callahan has a goal and five assists in 29 games this season.

The NHL-leading Lightning will face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.