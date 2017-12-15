Expand / Collapse search
Jaguars' Leonard Fournette misses third consecutive day of practice

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette missed practice for the third consecutive day and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Houston.

Fournette injured his right quadriceps muscle against Seattle last week, but insisted Thursday he would play.

Coach Doug Marrone hinted at same, saying "you're at a point now in the season where it's just a matter of being cautious."

Seventh in the NFL in rushing with 923 yards, Fournette also missed time with a sprained ankle earlier this season.

The Jaguars (9-4) rules out receiver Allen Hurns (ankle) for the fifth straight game and receiver Larry Pinkard (concussion).

