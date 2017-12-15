Blues place Bouwmeester on IR, activate Hutton

ST. LOUIS -- With St. Louis Blues players getting hurt left and right, at least one is feeling better, prompting one of a flurry of roster moves by the club Friday.

The Blues activated goaltender Carter Hutton from injured reserve Friday. He had been placed on IR a week ago after taking a Scottie Upshall slap shot off his foot in practice.

Jay Bouwmeester is going the other direction. After missing the last two games, including a late scratch Thursday after the pregame skate did not go well,the veteran defensemanwas placed on IR with an undisclosed injury. He'll be out at least a week.

The team also sent goalie Jordan Binnington, who served as Jake Allen's backup for a game with Hutton out, back to the Providence Bruins of the AHL, and recalled forward Sammy Blais from the AHL's San Antonio Rampage.

Hutton is 4-2-0 with a 1.88 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage in eight games this season.

Bouwmeester, who opened the season in IR after injuring his ankle in training camp, has a goal and an assist in 10 games this season.

Blais, 21, has one goal and two assists in nine games with the Blues in 2017-18. He has 13 points (five goals, eight assists)in 11 Rampage games.

