Last week on Throwback Thursday, we profiled the 1973 Rose Bowl, in which, USC smashed Ohio State to cap one of the greatest seasons (1972) in college football history.

Today, it's 1974's turn, and it was the Buckeyes' turn for some revenge.

Behind 149 yards rushing and a touchdown from future two-time Heisman Trophy winner Archie Griffin, Ohio State rolled USC 42-21, on Jan. 1, 1974 in Pasadena.

Watch the entire game up top!