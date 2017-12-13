Suns go cold in second half, drop fourth straight

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- George Hill had 18 points and seven rebounds in his return to the starting lineup and the Sacramento Kings rallied late in the fourth quarter to beat the Phoenix Suns 99-92 on Tuesday night.

Zach Randolph added 17 points, seven rebounds and five assists, Buddy Hield scored 14 points and Willie Cauley-Stein had 13 points and six rebounds to help the Kings win for the second time in five games.

Sacramento trailed 85-80 with 6 minutes remaining then scored 13 consecutive points to take control. Randolph led the surge with eight points and an assist. The Kings' big man made a three-point play after getting fouled by Tyson Chandler to secure the win.

The late scoring flurry was a change from the rest of the game when both teams struggled to score with much consistency.

Phoenix built an early 10-point lead in the first half but went scoreless for more than 5 minutes in the fourth quarter and lost their fourth straight.

The Suns, who have dropped nine of 11, fell to 0-3 since losing leading scorer Devin Booker to a left adductor strain,

TJ Warren scored 18 points for Phoenix. Mike James added 17 points and five assists.

The teams combined for 15 lead changes before Sacramento pulled away behind Randolph.

Warren scored two quick buckets early in the fourth quarter and Dragan Bender made a 3-pointer to put the Suns up 85-80.

Randolph made back-to-back baskets then fed Hill for a reverse layup. After a 3 by Hield, Randolph made two free throws then scored down low to put the Kings up 93-85.

Tyler Ulis and James scored to cut the gap to 93-89 before Randolph's three-point play.

TIP-INS

The Suns' James, Troy Daniels, Josh Jackson and Bender made consecutive 3-pointers without a miss as part of a 12-2 run in the second quarter.

UP NEXT

Suns host Toronto on Wednesday in the second half of a back-to-back.