REPORT: Angels trade for Tigers 2B Ian Kinsler

Billy Eppler is at it, again!

According toMLB on FOX's Ken Rosenthal, the Angels have struck a deal with the Detroit Tigers for second baseman Ian Kinsler.

Kinsler, 35, has played the last four seasons with the Tigers hitting 78 homers and batting .275 over that span. He also won a Gold Glove at second in 2016.

Second base has been a perennial problem for the Angels since Howie Kendrick was traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2014. Last season, Kaleb Cowart and Cliff Pennington manned the position with little production at the plate before the team made a late wild card push by acquiring Brandon Phillips from the Atlanta Braves.

It's unclear at this time what the Angels are sending to the Tigers in return. More to come as the story progresses.