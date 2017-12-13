Pacers press conference to air live on FOX Sports Indiana

FOX Sports Indiana will televise todays Pacers press conference live at 4 p.m. ET. The press conference will also be streamed on FOX Sports GO.

The Pacers will make a major event announcement. Chris Denari, Jeremiah Johnson and Eddie Gill will host FOX Sports Indianas coverage, and Quinn Buckner will introduce the press conference.

The Pacers host the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight in a highly anticipated matchup live on FOX Sports Indiana, with coverage starting at 6:30 p.m.