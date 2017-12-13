Let's have a sit down: FS1 talent react to meeting between Lakers, LaVar Ball

The Lakers, like the rest of us, clearly were fed up.

The team … including Magic Johnson and Rob Pelinka, recently sat down with LaVar Ball, the outspoken father of point guard Lonzo Ball and the godfather of the BBB brand, to discuss, among other things, LaVar's constant critiscim of Lakers coach Luke Walton.

Shannon Sharpe, of 'Undisputed', isn't convinced it will help, considering, the meeting took place two weeks ago.

Sharpe knows the Lakers have a problem on their hands. Watch up top for more.

Chris Broussard also feels nothing good will come from the meeting.