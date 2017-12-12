Padres deal Schimpf to Rays for INF Deion Tansel

SAN DIEGO The San Diego Padres have acquired infielder Deion Tansel in exchange for infielder Ryan Schimpf, Executive Vice President/General Manager A.J. Preller announced today.

Tansel, 23, hit .277 (53-for-191) with 11 doubles, two triples, three home runs, 33 RBI, 23 runs scored and seven stolen bases for Single-A Hudson Valley in 2017. Originally selected by Tampa Bay in the 32nd-round of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft, he owns a .280 (83-for-296) average with 17 doubles, two triples, four home runs, 43 RBI and 37 runs scored in 85 minor league games over parts of two seasons. At the University of Toledo in 2016, Tansel was an All-MAC First-Team selection and also took home MAC Defensive Player of the Year honors for the second consecutive season. The Grand Rapids, Ohio native hit a team-best .327 for Toledo in 2016 with 12 doubles and 29 RBI. Tansel wrapped his Toledo career tied for fourth in UT history with 247 career hits.

( h/t San Diego Padres)