Dolphins DT Jordan Phillips sounds off on Patriots center David Andrews
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) -- Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Jordan Phillips has called New England Patriots center David Andrews a "dirty player" in an Instagram post.
Phillips' comment Tuesday was accompanied by a video of the play on which he injured his left leg in Monday night's Miami victory.
Andrews went at Phillips' legs trying to block him on a screen pass. Phillips limped off the field, but later returned to the game.
"(hash)dirtyplayer (hash)cantblock," Phillips wrote.
@nfl @espn lets see what yall do about this……. @bear_6060 whats good wit you? #dirtyplayer #cantblock
Miami coach Adam Gase declined to say whether he had an issue with the block.