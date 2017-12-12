Congrats to Mr. & Mrs. Trouty! Mike Trout shares photo from wedding
Angels star Mike Trout got hitched on Saturday and, on Tuesday, shared a very lovely photo of himself with his beautiful bride, Jessica Tara Cox.
The scene is almost out of a Hollywood set, with Mr. and Mrs. Mike Trout sharing an embrace in front of a snowy house under a perfect night sky.
From this day forward, you shall not walk alone. My heart will be your shelter, and my arms will be your home . I love you, my WIFE! pic.twitter.com/bIwbtgZb32
Earlier in the day on Saturday, the Angels announced the signing of two-way player Shohei Ohtani, who paid his respects to Trout but also said Ohtani wanted to wear No. 27 with the Angels.
Shohei Ohtani with some for @MikeTrout and his new @Angels teammates @MLBonFOX #ShoheiDay pic.twitter.com/r0ex5jcC8F
Trout, a two-time American League Most Valuable Player, and Ohtani, the 2016 Japanese League MVP, should provide some fireworks for Angels fans for seasons to come!
