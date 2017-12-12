Cleveland Indians minor league clubhouse manager dies during Browns game

The clubhouse manager of the Cleveland Indians’ head farm club died Sunday during a Browns game.

Matt Pruzinsky, 32, went into cardiac arrest Sunday while watching an NFL game between the Cleveland Browns and Green Bay Packers at FirstEnergy Stadium, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

Pruzinsky was the clubhouse manager for the Columbus Clippers. He joined the minor league team in 2010. Before he worked for the Clippers, Pruzinsky was the clubhouse manager for the Lake County Captains, FOX8 Cleveland reported.

Shawn Armstrong, a reliever for the Indians, set up a GoFundMe for Pruzinsky’s family. The clubhouse manager’s wife, Shannon, is expecting twin boys in March.

“Some of the players and community would like to start a go fund me page to help raise money to help Shannon with future expenses for their two baby boys. Anything helps and we would greatly appreciate your prayers for the Pruzinsky family,” Armstrong wrote.

As of Tuesday morning, the campaign has received more than $49,000. The Columbus Clippers’ Twitter page has asked fans to donate to Pruzinsky’s family.

The organization wrote Pruzinsky would be “sorely missed.”