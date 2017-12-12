Blues place Pietrangelo on IR, recall Schmaltz from San Antonio

ST. LOUIS -- The St. Louis Blues' injury woes continue.

Twodays after placing forward Jaden Schwartz on injured reserve and four days after backup goalie Carter Hutton joined the designated wounded, the Blues put their top defenseman, Alex Pietrangelo, on IR with a lower-body injury. The team did not speculate on how long their captain will be out.

Pietrangelo was hit in the leg by a puck in Saturday's win at Detroit. Though he finished the game, he sat out Sunday's win over Buffalo. The team was hoping he might be able to bounce back and avoid an IR stint, but now it's certain he'll be out at least the rest of the week.

Pietrangelo has led the Blues' offensive blue line this season, tying for second among NHL defensemen with seven goals and ranking fifth with 23 points.

The Blues recalled defenseman Jordan Schmaltz from the San Antonio Rampage to take Pietrangelo's roster spot.

Schmaltz, 24, also has shown a flair for scoring this season, ranking fourth among AHL defensemen with 19 points (five goals, 14 assists) in 24 games for the Rampage. His scoring total also gives him a share of the team lead. He made his NHL debut last season, tallying two assists and four penalty minutes in nine games for the Blues. Schmaltz was a first-round pick (25th overall) by the Blues in the 2012 draft.