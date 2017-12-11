Wild agree to terms with forward Ivan Lodnia

SAINT PAUL, Minn. -- General Manager Chuck Fletcher announced the Minnesota Wild has agreed to terms with forward Ivan Lodnia on a three-year, entry-level contract.

Lodnia was originally selected by Minnesota in the third round (85th overall) of the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

With Erie in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) this season, Lodnia, 18, leads the team in goals and ranks third in points, totaling 33 (16-17=33) and 12 penalty minutes (PIM) in 31 games.

The Los Angeles, Calif., native also leads the Otters with four power-play goals and two shorthanded goals, and is tied for the team lead with two game-winning goals.

The 5-foot-10, 185-pound forward has totaled 129 points (56-73=129) and 50 PIM in 159 games during three seasons with Erie. Lodnia has added six points (2-4=6) in 35 games during two playoff seasons with Erie, and helped the Otters win the J. Ross Robertson Cup as OHL Champions in 2017.

