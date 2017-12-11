TCU names Donati, Del Conte assistant, as athletic director

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) -- TCU has named Jeremiah Donati its new athletic director, promoting one of Chris Del Conte's assistants after Del Conte left for the same job at Texas.

Donati, who was introduced at a news conference Monday, was executive director of the TCU Frog Club when he was hired as an assistant athletic director in charge of development in 2013. His most recent role was as deputy athletic director for external affairs.

Before joining the Frog Club, Donati worked for prominent football agent Leigh Steinberg as general counsel and director of player representation. He also had fundraising roles at Arizona, Washington State and Cal Poly.

Donati inherits a program that has been a Big 12 championship contender under longtime football coach Gary Patterson and is coming off an NIT championship in the first season under men's basketball coach Jamie Dixon, Del Conte's most significant hire.