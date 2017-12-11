Seahawks defensive lineman tries to confront fans in stand

A Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman on Sunday tried to climb into the stands in Jacksonville after he was ejected and had a beverage thrown in his direction.

Quinton Jefferson was leaving to the tunnel, and a drink was thrown in his direction. He approached the stands and began to argue with a group of Jaguars fans who appeared to be egging him on. Another drink was thrown in his direction and Jefferson charged the stands. The altercation was ultimately prevented by stadium security.

"Folks in the stands was throwing beer and throwing soda, whatever. I mean, I don't know what I'm supposed to do," Jefferson, a second-year player, told ESPN. "I'm a human just like anybody else. I'm a man just like the other man in the stands. I'm not going to let somebody disrespect me, throw a beer on me. Just because I'm playing football, I'm still a human being. I'm still a man. I'm out there playing a game, and at the end of the day, it's a game, and I'm a man. I'm not going to let somebody disrespect me like that."

Jarran Reed, one of Jefferson’s teammates, reportedly tweeted that fans in the stand called Jefferson the n-word.

“I would’ve jumped the wall as well,” he tweeted.