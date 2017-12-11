Rays acquire INF Joey Wendle from A's for player to be named or cash considerations

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired infielder Joey Wendle from the Oakland Athletics in exchange for a player to be named or cash considerations.

Wendle, 27, has spent parts of the last two seasons in the majors for the As, batting .266/.305/.339 (29-for-109) with two doubles, two home runs and 16 RBI in 36 games (27 starts, all at second base). He was designated for assignment by the As on December 7. He spent most of last season with Triple-A Nashville, batting .285/.327/.429 (136-for-478) with 29 doubles, eight triples, eight home runs, 54 RBI and 13 stolen bases in 118 games. He was originally selected by the Cleveland Indians in the sixth round of the 2012 June Draft out of West Chester University of Pennsylvania. Over parts of six seasons in the minors, he has hit .288/.338/.453 (737-for-2,562) with 58 home runs and 327 RBI.