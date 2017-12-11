Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NBA

Pacers' Oladipo earns second Player of the Week nod

FoxSports

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo capped an incredible week with a career-high 47 points in the Pacers' comeback, overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets. A day later he was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

The Pacers went 4-0 from Dec. 4-10, during which time Oladipo averaged 30.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He shot 51.2 percent from the field and 51.4 percent from 3-point range.

In addition to his stunning 47-point outing against Denver (the fifth-highest output in Pacers NBA history), Oladipohad seven rebounds and a team-high six assists. He scored 32 points in the second half and overtime to helpthe Pacersovercome a 19-point deficit.

Also last weekhe had 33 points while helpingthe Pacershalt the Cleveland Cavaliers 13-game winning streak and scored 27 points in a win over the Bulls in which Indiana erased a 17-point deficit.

Oladipo also was named conferencePlayer of the Week in the second week of this season.