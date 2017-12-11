Pacers' Oladipo earns second Player of the Week nod

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo capped an incredible week with a career-high 47 points in the Pacers' comeback, overtime victory over the Denver Nuggets. A day later he was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

The Pacers went 4-0 from Dec. 4-10, during which time Oladipo averaged 30.8 points, 7.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.8 steals per game. He shot 51.2 percent from the field and 51.4 percent from 3-point range.

In addition to his stunning 47-point outing against Denver (the fifth-highest output in Pacers NBA history), Oladipohad seven rebounds and a team-high six assists. He scored 32 points in the second half and overtime to helpthe Pacersovercome a 19-point deficit.

Also last weekhe had 33 points while helpingthe Pacershalt the Cleveland Cavaliers 13-game winning streak and scored 27 points in a win over the Bulls in which Indiana erased a 17-point deficit.

Oladipo also was named conferencePlayer of the Week in the second week of this season.