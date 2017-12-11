Blues' Schenn, Allen named top two NHL stars of week

ST. LOUIS -- A pair of St. Louis Blueswerenamedthe NHLs first and second stars of the past week, while a former Blue earned third star recognition.

Forward Brayden Schenn was the first star and goaltender Jake Allen was second star. Philadelphia goaltender Brian Elliott, at one time the starter ahead of Allen for the Blues, was named third star.

Schenn led the NHL with seven points (six goals, one assist) for the week ending Dec. 10. He had at least one goal in all four Blues games that week, all of which the Blues won. He had a hat trick (including the game-winner) against the Canadiens, the game-winner against the Stars, two points againstthe Red Wings and a goal against Buffalo.

Allen went 4-0-0 with a 1.50 goals-against average and .944 save percentage to guide the Blues to their third four-game winning streak of the season. Among his wins was a 3-0 shutout of the Stars and back-to-backvictories overDetroit and Buffalo over the weekend.