WWE suspends wrestler Rich Swann after he's arrested, charged with battery of wife

Wrestler Rich Swann is being held without bail after he was arrested and charged with battery and false imprisonment, according to the police in Florida.

Swann, who is 26 and a former WWE cruiserweight champion, was arrested Saturday.

The WWE announced Sunday that it was suspending Swann “indefinitely” after his arrest.

According to Gainesville Police, Swann was arguing with his wife, who is also a wrestler. His wife, whose name is Vannarah Riggs but goes by Su Yung, had wrestled earlier.

A police report said Swann criticized her performance and the pair began arguing. A witness told police that Riggs jumped out of Swann's slowly moving car.

The report says the witness also saw Swann put Riggs in a headlock and drag her back to his vehicle.

Swann will appear in court Monday. No attorney is listed in county records.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.