'UFC Fight Night' Main Event: Brian Ortega submits Cub Swanson to remain undefeated

Ladies and gentlemen, Brian "T-City" Ortega has arrived. Watch your necks.

Sinking in a guillotine choke in the second round, No. 6 featherweight contender Ortega maintained his unbeaten start in the UFC with a submission victory over No. 4 contender Cub Swanson in the co-main event of UFC Fight Night in Fresno.

A match up hailed as the up-and-comer versus the grizzled veteran,Ortega showed he belongswith the best in the ring as Swanson threw a barrage of punches early on, but it was Ortega nearly ending the fight early before Swanson was saved by the bell in the first round.

Despite the sheer volume of punches from Swanson, Ortega looked the calmer of the two fighters as he pressed Swanson up against the cage in the middle of the second round. With Swanson's strikes subdued against the cage, Ortega jumped guard pulling Swanson's head down into a guillotine choke. While it looked like Swansonget free, Ortega adjusted quickly sinking his choke in and forcing Swanson to tap.

"I wrapped up and felt like it was slipping," Ortega said after the fight. "I re-wrapped and I knew I had it. Once I locked it in, I locked it up. I've trained for 14 years and that's my bread and butter."

After his victory, Ortega rushed to the side of the cage to find UFC President Dana White.

"I told Dana I'm trying to get the attention of someone," Ortega said of his conversation with White post fight. "I told him I'm trying to get the attention of somone that has a lot of money because I want to help people. I'm using UFC as a platform to help people."

The submission victory for Ortega was his fifth straight in the UFC tying him for the second longest active streak. When against after the fight who he'd like to fight next, Ortega humbly said he'd wait for the winner of Frankie Edgar and UFC Featherweight Champion Max Holloway.