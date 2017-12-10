Expand / Collapse search
Boxer Stephen Smith's ear almost ripped off in Vegas bout

British boxer Stephen Smith almost had his ear gruesomely ripped off in a bloody loss to Mexican former world champion Francisco Vargas in Las Vegas on Sunday morning. (Action Images / Andrew Boyers)

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS BELOW

Stephen Smith thanked fans for their support after he almost had his ear gruesomely ripped off in a bloody loss to Francisco Vargas in Las Vegas on Sunday morning.

The British boxer was attempting to get himself back into the world title shot picture in Sin City.

But after suffering the sickening cut to his left ear from an accidental clash of heads the fight was stopped by the ringside doctor after the ninth round.

That left the result up to the judges, who scored 89-82, 88-83, 88-83 in favor of Vargas.

However, it was not the result that everyone was talking about following the 32-year-old Liverpudlian’s defeat.

The sickening images swept around the world, but Smith posted a positive update later on Sunday afternoon.

He wrote: “Thanks very much for all your supportive messages last night, read them all and they mean a lot.

“Went to hospital and got my ear stitched back up so hopefully all will heal well. Thanks again for all the love and support. Have a good Christmas everyone.”

