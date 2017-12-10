Blues place Schwartz on IR, recall Barbashev from Chicago

ST. LOUIS -- Though X-rays of his right ankle Saturday were negative, forward Jaden Schwartz did suffer a significant injury.

The St. Louis Blues placed him on injured reserve Sunday.

Schwartz, who scored his 14th goal of the season before hurting his ankle while blocking a shot in the Blues' 6-1 win at Detroit, will be re-evaluated in six weeks.

Schwartz, 25, has been one of St. Louis' top forwards this season. He is tied for ninth in the NHL with 35 points (14 goals, 21 assists)and ranks second with a plus-23 rating.

The Blues filled his roster spot by calling up forward Ivan Barbashev from the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

Barbashev, 21, has played six games with the Blues this season (no points) and 17withthe Wolves (four goals, four assists). He played 30 games with the Blues last season, recording 12 points (five goals, seven assists).