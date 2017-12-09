Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield wins Heisman Trophy

University of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield won the Heisman Trophy as college football’s outstanding player Saturday night, capping off a decorated awards season ahead of a potential national championship run.

Mayfield -- who had already been honored with the Davey O’Brien Award, the Maxwell Award, and the Associated Press College Football Player of the Year -- became the first senior to win the Heisman since Ohio State's Troy Smith in 2006.

Mayfield won 78.8 percent of the first place votes, the third-highest share in the award's history. Stanford running back Bryce Love was the runner-up, making it five second-place finishes for the Cardinal since 2009. Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson placed third, the best finish by a returning winner since Tim Tebow of Florida in 2008. Jackson was trying to become just the second player to win the Heisman Trophy twice.

With Mayfield’s win, Oklahoma now has six Heisman Trophy winners, tied with Southern Cal for second-most all-time. Only Ohio State and Notre Dame, with seven each, have received more Heismans. Mayfield became the first Sooner to win the Heisman since another quarterback, Sam Bradford, did so in 2008.

The Heisman was a measure of vindication for Mayfield, whose dazzling on-field statistics (4,340 yards and 41 touchdowns) had stood alongside off-field controversy. He planted a crimson OU flag in the middle of the field at Ohio Stadium after Oklahoma beat Ohio State in September. He told Baylor's players during warmups they "forgot who daddy is" and that he was going to have to spank them. Before playing Texas Tech — the school he left before walking on at Oklahoma — he wore a shirt with 'TRAITOR' across the front, then beat the Red Raiders again.

But it was his behavior during a Nov. 18 game against Kansas that brought down the wrath of his head coach. After the Jayhawks captains refused to shake hands with Mayfield prior to the coin toss, Mayfield got his revenge by tossing three touchdowns in a 41-3 win. He was also caught by TV cameras grabbing his crotch and swearing at the Kansas sideline. As punishment, he was stripped of his captaincy for his final home game against West Virginia and did not start.

Next up: a date with No. 3 Georgia in the Rose Bowl playoff semifinal on New Year’s Day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.