Florida puts end to losing streak with win over Cincinnati

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) -- Chris Chiozza scored the final six points of the game and No. 5 Florida snapped a three-game losing streak with a 66-60 victory over No. 17 Cincinnati on Saturday in the second game of the Never Forget Tribute Classic at the Prudential Center.

Chiozza put the Gators (6-3) ahead 62-60 with a drive across the lane with 1:12 to play.

The senior guard added two free throws with 20.1 seconds to go and he closed out the scoring with a fastbreak layup after a turnover by Cincinnati (7-2), which lost its second straight game.

Egor Koulechov had 21 points to lead Florida. Jalen Hudson added 17 and Chiozza finished with 15 and six assists.

Backup guard Cane Broome had 15 points to lead Cincinnati. Jacobs Evans III added 13, Kyle Washington had 11 and Jarron Cumberland 10. Gary Clark had nine points and a game-high 13 rebounds.

After Chiozza gave Florida the lead, Evans missed a jumper. Florida then milked the clock and Keith Stone slammed a dunk attempt against the back of the rim. He ball rebounded to the sideline, where Hudson got the rebound.

Chiozza was quickly fouled and Cincinnati never recovered.

After Cincinnati tied the game at 40-all early in the second half on a basket by Evans, neither team led by more than four points until the final margin.

Koulechov scored 11 points and Hudson had nine in the opening half in helping Florida take a 34-28 lead.

UP NEXT

Cincinnati returns home to face undefeated Mississippi State, which will be playing its first road game.

Florida returns home to play Clemson, which at 8-1 is off to its best start since 2008-09.