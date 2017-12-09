David Irving among 3 ruled out for Cowboys vs Giants

FRISCO, Texas (AP) -- The Dallas Cowboys will be without defensive lineman David Irving, cornerback Orlando Scandrick and linebacker Justin Durant because of injuries when they visit the New York Giants on Sunday.

All three players were downgraded to out Saturday and didn't make the trip. Irving was diagnosed with a concussion after last week's win over Washington, and Scandrick sustained a small fracture in his back early in the game. Both missed practice all week.

Durant has been dealing with a concussion and illness.

Irving is the biggest loss of the three because he's second on the team with seven sacks despite missing the first four games because of a suspension for violating the NFL's ban on performance-enhancing drugs.

