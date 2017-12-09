Baker Mayfield finally finds something that can slow him down...NYC subway turnstiles
Big 12 defenses have spent the last three seasons having trouble stopping Oklahoma Sooner's QB Baker Mayfield…
Maybe they should have asked the New York City turnstiles for some advice.
Luckily, Oklahoma's social media team was around to share this funny moment on their Twitter page as they follow Mayfield around NYC leading up to the Heisman Trophy presentation Saturday night.
. @baker_mayfield6 running through tacklers --
Walking through turnstiles --
He figured out the subway after a halted start #NYCtourist pic.twitter.com/wLWE4dwEKD
— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 8, 2017