X-Mas comes early! Japanese star Shohei Ohtani will sign with Angels

The Angels got the biggest offseason news in years on Friday.

Nez Balelo, the agent of Japanese baseball starShohei Ohtani, said the pitcher/outfielder will sign with the Angels.

The sweepstakes is over! Shohei Ohtani will sign with the Angels, according to multiple reports. pic.twitter.com/vPA14djSDS — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) December 8, 2017

"In the end, he felt a strong connection with the Angels and believes they can best help him reach his goals in Major League Baseball," Balelo said in a statement.

The club can now pair the 23-year-old Ohtani with two-time American League MBP Mike Trout and Kole Calhoun to make LA's outfield one of the best in MLB.

— Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) December 8, 2017

Ohtani (6-foot-3, 189 pounds) can also give the pitching staff, injury prone (Tyler Skaggs, Matt Shoemaker, Huston Street) over the past few seasons, a boost as well.

Ohtani will agree to minor-league deal and will receive around a $2.3-million signing bonus, the largest offered by an MLB club.