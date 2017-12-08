Week 14 NFL pick 'em

Last week: 9-6

Official totals in weeks 4-13 against the spread: 62-67-5

Home teams shown in inbold.

Cincinnati (-6.5) vs. Chicago

The Bengals are on a short week and coming off a nasty game, but the Bears just lost to the 49ers. Which isn't good.

Pick: Cincinnati (-6.5)

Dallas (-3.5) vs. New York Giants

New coach for the Giants, and Eli Manning is starting again. But the Cowboys are desperate for a win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

Pick: Dallas (-3.5)

Detroit vs. Tampa Bay

Nobody knows if Matt Stafford is going to play, which is why there's no line for this game. The Bucs really should have beat Green Bay last week, and I think they make fewer mistakes and get in the win column whether Stafford plays or not.

Pick: Tampa Bay

Green Bay (-3) vs. Cleveland

If the Packers lose to the Browns, it will most likely end their season and everyone's hopes of seeing Aaron Rodgers play again this year. For as poor as Green Bay's offense is and how good a matchup this looks for the Browns to possibly get their first win, Brett Hundley prevails.

Pick: Green Bay (-3)

Indianapolis vs. Buffalo

Will Tyrod Taylor play? That is the question here. Also, I looked up ticket prices on StubHub and you can get into this game for $6.

Pick: Indianapolis

Minnesota (-2.5) vs. Carolina

The Vikings are legitimate and Case Keenum proved me wrong last week. Plus, Cam seems to struggle against good defenses.

Pick: Minnesota (-2.5)

Kansas City (-4) vs. Oakland

Four points seems like a whole lot with whatever the Chiefs are doing right now. Five weeks ago, if you would have told me the Raiders would be tied for the division lead, I would have called you crazy.

Pick: Oakland (+4)

Houston (-2.5) vs. San Francisco

Tom Savage threw for more than 350 yards last week, and the 49ers aren't good enough to win two in a row.

Pick: Houston (-2.5)

New York Jets vs. Denver (EV)

Jets have looked lively all season long, which is a major testament to Todd Bowles.

Pick: New York Jets

Tennessee (-3) vs. Arizona

Titans are having an incredibly quiet winning stretch (they've won 6 of 7), and they've done it mostly without having played all that well. I picked them last week to win going away, which they did not. I'll try it again here.

Pick: Tennessee (-3)

Los Angeles Chargers (-6) vs. Washington

Everything is telling me Chargers, but the Redskins always end of playing well out of nowhere in these kinds of games.

Pick: Washington (+6)

Los Angeles Rams (-2) vs. Philadelphia

Eagles won't lose two in a row.

Philadelphia (+2)

Jacksonville (-2.5) vs. Seattle

This line seems like it should be the other way around. I'll take the bait, and the better QB.

Pick: Seattle (+2.5)

Pittsburgh (-4.5) vs. Baltimore

After everything that has gone on this week, the Steelers want this one more.

Pick: Pittsburgh (-4.5)

New England (-11) vs. Miami

No Gronk here, but against the Dolphins, no problem.

Pick: New England (-11)