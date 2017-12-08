Rashaad Penny named Walter Camp All-American

On Thursday, it was announced that Aztecs RB Rashaad Penny had beennameda Walter Camp Second-Team All-American.

Penny is coming off a regular season in which he led the nation with 2,027 rushing yards, 168.9 rushing yards per game, 2,698 all-purpose yards, and 224.8 all-purpose yards per game. Pennywas also second in total touchdowns (24) and third in rushing touchdowns (19). The Norwalk native was also a finalist for the 2017 Walter Camp Player-of-the-Year award as well as a semifinalist for both the Maxwell (college football's player of the year) and Doak Walker (college football's best running back) Awards.

This news comes on the heels of Penny earning first-team honors from Sports Illustrated, All-American, and Bleacher Report.

The Aztecs will play their final game of the season against Army in the Armed Forces Bowl on December 23. The game will be played in Fort Worth, Texas, with kickoff slated for 12:30 p.m. PT.

Penny will enter the Armed Forces Bowl needing 107 rushing yards to set a new single-season rushing record for the Aztecs. D.J. Pumphrey currently holds the all-time mark; setting the record during the 2016 season.