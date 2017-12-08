Playoff QB Mayfield top Big 12 offensive player for 2nd time

Oklahoma's Baker Mayfield is the unanimous pick as The Associated Press Big 12 offensive player of the year for the second time in three seasons, and Sooners linebacker Ogbonnia Okoronkwo is the league's top defensive player.

The playoff-bound Sooners have six first-team picks on the AP all-league team announced Friday. Mayfield, the AP player of the year and the Heisman Trophy favorite, was also the league's top offensive player in 2015. Oklahoma big-play receiver Dede Westbrook took the honor last year.

Iowa State's Matt Campbell was named the league's top coach. The Cyclones have their first winning season since 2009, including wins over top-five teams Oklahoma and TCU.

West Virginia junior quarterback Will Grier, a former Florida transfer, was named the league's top newcomer.

-- --

The 2017 AP All-Big 12 team, as selected by a panel of 19 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league, with players listed alphabetically with name, school, height, weight, class and hometown. ("u-" denotes unanimous selections):

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB -- u-Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma, 6-1, 220, Sr., Austin, Texas.

RB -- u-Justice Hill, Oklahoma St., 5-10, 185, So., Tulsa, Oklahoma.

RB -- David Montgomery, Iowa St., 5-11, 219, So., Cincinnati.

T -- u-Orlando Brown, Oklahoma, 6-8, 345, Jr., Duluth, Georgia.

T -- Dalton Risner, Kansas St., 6-5, 300, Jr., Wiggins, Colorado.

G -- Ben Powers, Oklahoma, 6-4, 310, Jr., Wichita, Kansas.

G -- Marcus Keyes, Oklahoma St., 6-3, 300, So., Port Allen, Louisiana.

C -- Erick Wren, Oklahoma, 6-1, 306, Sr., Mesquite, Texas.

TE -- u-Mark Andrews, Oklahoma, 6-5, 254, Jr., Scottsdale, Arizona.

WR -- James Washington, Oklahoma St., 6-0, 205, Sr., Stamford, Texas.

WR -- David Sills V, West Virginia, 6-4, 203, Jr., Wilmington, Delaware.

All-Purpose: KaVontae Turpin, TCU, 5-9, 153, Jr., Monroe, Louisiana.

K -- Matthew McCrane, Kansas St., 5-10, 165, Sr., Brownwood, Texas.

Defense

DE -- Mat Boesen, TCU, 6-4, 240, Sr., Torrance, California.

DE -- Ben Banogu, TCU, 6-4, 245, Jr. McKinney, Texas.

DT -- Poona Ford, Texas, 6-0, 305, Sr., Hilton Head, South Carolina.

DT -- Will Geary, Kansas St., 6-0, 306, Sr., Topeka, Kansas.

LB -- Malik Jefferson, Texas, 6-3, 240, Jr., Mesquite, Texas.

LB -- Joel Lanning, Iowa St., 6-2, 230, Sr., Ankeny, Iowa.

LB -- Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, Oklahoma, 6-1, 240, Sr., Houston.

CB -- D.J. Reed, Kansas St., 5-9, 188, Jr., Bakersfield, California.

CB -- Ranthony Texada, TCU, 5-10, 170, Sr., Frisco, Texas.

S -- DeShon Elliott, Texas, 6-2, 210, Jr., Rockwall, Texas.

S -- Kamari Cotton-Moya, Iowa St., 6-2, 198, Sr., Bakersfield, California.

P -- Michael Dickson, Texas, 6-3, 205, Jr., Sydney, Australia.

-- --

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB -- Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma St., 6-5, 230, Sr., Rock Hill, South Carolina.

RB -- Rodney Anderson, Oklahoma, 6-2, 218, So., Katy, Texas.

RB -- Justin Crawford, West Virginia, 6-0, 200, Sr., Columbus, Georgia.

T -- Jake Campos, Iowa St., 6-8, 300, Sr., West Des Moines, Iowa.

T -- Zachary Crabtree, Oklahoma St., 6-7, 310, Sr., Mansfield, Texas.

G -- Matt Pryor, TCU, 6-7, 338, Sr., Long Beach, California.

G -- Dru Samia, Oklahoma, 6-5, 302, Jr., Sacramento, California.

C -- Brad Lundblade, Oklahoma St., 6-3, 300, Sr., Argyle, Texas.

TE -- Ben Johnson, Kansas, 6-5, 245, Sr., Basehor, Kansas.

WR -- Allen Lazard, Iowa St., 6-5, 222, Sr., Urbandale, Iowa.

WR -- Keke Coutee, Texas Tech, 5-11, 180, Jr., Lufkin, Texas.

All-Purpose: D.J. Reed, Kansas St., 5-9, 188, Jr.

K -- Austin Seibert, Oklahoma, 5-9, 210, Jr., Belleville, Illinois.

Defense

DE -- Dorance Armstrong Jr., Kansas, 6-4, 246, Jr., Houston

DE -- Jordan Brailford, Oklahoma State, 6-3, 250, So., Tulsa, Oklahoma.

DT -- DeQuinton Osborne, Oklahoma St., 6-0, 305, Sr., Grand Prairie, Texas.

DT -- Daniel Wise, Kansas, 6-3, 290, Jr., Lewisville, Texas.

LB -- Travin Howard, TCU, 6-1, 213, Sr., Longview, Texas.

LB -- Joe Dineen, Jr., Kansas, 6-2, 230, Jr., Lawrence, Kansas.

LB -- Dakota Allen, Texas Tech, 6-1, 235, Jr., Humble, Texas.

CB -- Kris Boyd, Texas, 6-0, 200 Jr., Gilmer, Texas.

CB -- Brian Peavy, Iowa St., 5-9, 190, Jr., Houston.

S -- Tre Flowers, Oklahoma St., 6-3, 200, Sr., Converse, Texas.

S -- Nick Orr, TCU, 5-10, 187, Sr. S, DeSoto, Texas.

P -- Nick Walsh, Kansas St., 5-11, 207, Sr., Lyndon, Kansas.

-- --

Coach of the year -- Matt Campbell, Iowa State.

Offensive player of the year -- Baker Mayfield, QB, Sr., Oklahoma.

Defensive player of the year -- Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, DE/LB, Sr., Oklahoma.

Newcomer of the year -- Will Grier, QB, Jr., West Virginia