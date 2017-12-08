Expand / Collapse search
Kyle Field Dreaming of a White Christmas in Aggieland

FoxSports

The lights that were shinning over Kyle Field last night was not for a late season SEC battle between the Aggies and one of their rivals.

No, the lights were on to capture the magic of the snowstorm that swept across College Station, giving Kyle Field something that it has rarely seen in it's historic history.

A blanket of snow.

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas at Texas A&M.

You weren't dreaming. It snowed in Aggieland last night #12thMan pic.twitter.com/kzIdiPy6sl

— Texas A&M Football (@AggieFootball) December 8, 2017