Bucks offense has been in overdrive

They aren't exactly conjuring up images of the high-flying Denver Nuggets teams from decades ago, but the Milwaukee Bucks are filling up the buckets lately.

The Bucks have scored 100 or more points in seven straight games -- going 5-2 in those contests -- which is the fifth-longest active streak.

And, oh by the way, Dallas, Milwaukee's opponent Friday night, is 1-13 this season when allowing 100+ points.

It's been a group effort for the Bucks as they've compiled points. In this recent stretch three players are averaging more than 20 points per game -- Giannis Antetokounmpo (29.5), Eric Bledsoe (21.9) and Khris Middleton (21.7).

In addition, of the six players who have logged at least 150 minutes in that seven-game span, all but one are shooting better than 50 percent from the field, and the one who hasn't, Malcolm Brogdon, is at 48.0 percent. The five: Antetokounmpo (53.2 percent), Bledsoe (51.4), John Henson (55.0), Middleton (53.5) and Tony Snell (51.3).

After losing to the Mavericks in Dallas on Nov. 18, getting routed 111-79, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Milwaukee come out motivated to extend its 100-point streak to eight games.

Other notes:

-- Middleton has been shooting pretty well all season -- his field-goal percentage of 46.8 percent would be a career high -- but especially on jumpers. Only Golden State's Kevin Durant has a better percentage on 2-point jump shots than Middleton's 51.4 percent this season.

-- In three games against the Bucks since last season, Dallas' J.J. Barea is averaging 19.3 points on 51.3 percent shooting. Over that same span against every other team Barea is at 10.9 points and 41.3 percent shooting.

-- The Bucks are 9-9 this season when being outrebounded. The nine wins are the most by any team this season when losing the rebounding battle.

-- Milwaukee is 9-3 this season when John Henson records multiple blocked shots in a game.

Statistics courtesy STATS