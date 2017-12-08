Blues place Hutton on IR, recall Blais from San Antonio

ST. LOUIS -- Rookie forward Sammy Blais' latest stint in the American Hockey League was brief. A day after being sent down to the San Antonio Rampage, Blais was recalled by the St. Louis Blues to take the roster spot of backup goaltender Carter Hutton, who was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Huttonsuffered a lower-body injuryduring the team's morning skate Thursday when he was hit by a Scottie Upshall slap shot.Hutton did not dress for that night's game against Dallas and was placed on IR after further evaluation.

Goalie Jake Allen's backup in the short run will be Ville Husso, who was recalled from San Antonio on Thursday. Blais was sent down in the same set of roster moves. The Rampage did not have a game Thursday.

Blais, 21, has two points (one goal, one assist) in eight games for the Blues this season. He also has13 points (five goals, eight assists) in 11 games with the Rampage.

Hutton, 31,is 4-2-0 with a 1.88 goals-against average and .937 save percentage in eight games as Allen's backup with St. Louis this season.