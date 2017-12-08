Blake Griffin hosts his first-ever live comedy benefit in Hollywood (VIDEO)

Blake Griffin enjoys a laugh like the rest of us.

But the Clippers star forward is taking it to the next level.

On Thursday night at Avalon Hollywood, Griffin hosted and curated his first-ever live Comedy Benefit featuring Griffin on the mic, as well as, comediansNorm Macdonald, John Mulaney, Phoebe Robinson, Whitney Cummings and Jim Jefferies.

"I invited five of my favorite comedians to join me tonight, but they weren't available," joked Griffin. "So we have these comedians instead."

Check out the video up top of the 'best of' Thursday night's event courtesy of Red Bull Media House.

And see more on Griffin's adventures in comedy in next week's 'Clippers Weekly' on Prime Ticket.

Griffin is currently dealing with a knee injury suffered in late November.

It's also not the first time Blake's been on stage.