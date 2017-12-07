Royals sign Dodgers prospect Barlow to one-year deal

The Kansas City Royals added another arm Thursday, signing right-hander Scott Barlow to a one-year deal.

The club announced the signing of right-hander Wily Peralta on Wednesday.

Barlow, 24, has never pitched in the majors. A sixth-round pick by the Dodgers in 2011, Barlow spent the 2017 season with Triple-A Oklahoma City and Double-A Tulsa. He was a combined7-6 with a 3.29 ERA and 160 strikeouts in 26 starts.

In 109 career appearances (103 starts), Barlow is 29-30 with a 4.16 ERA and 497 strikeouts in 530 innings.