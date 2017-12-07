D-backs sign reliever T.J. McFarland to one-year deal

PHOENIX -- The Arizona Diamondbacks have agreed to terms with left-handed reliever T.J. McFarland on a one-year contract.

McFarland, 28, was 4-5 with a 5.33 ERA in a career-high 43 appearances in 2017, primarily serving as a long man out of the bullpen. He led all national league relievers with a 69.8 ground-ball percentage and limited left-handed hitters to a .222 batting average.

The D-backs also announced their player development and minor-league coaching staffs for 2018.

Mike Bell continues as vice president of player development.

J.R. House is moving from manager of Double-A Jackson to the role of field and catching coordinator.

Shelley Duncan moves up to Jackson after serving last year as manager of Single-A Advanced Visalia, Joe Mather takes over as manager at Visalia, and Blake Lalli takes the managerial position at Single-A Kane County.

Returning minor-league managers are Greg Gross (Triple-A Reno), Shawn Roof (Short-Season A Hillsboro) and Mike Benjamin (Rookie Advanced Missoula).