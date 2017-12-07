Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2017 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

NFL

Cowboys continue to tease new uniform combination

FoxSports

The anticipation for the Dallas Cowboys debuting a new uniform color combination on Sunday continues as the team posted a quick tease of what the navy/white combo will look like.

#DALvsNYG pic.twitter.com/FWgPW0JwO0

— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 7, 2017

When the Cowboys wear their navy tops with white pants on Sunday against the New York Giants, it will be the first time in franchise history the team will wear this color combination for a game.

43


Gallery:
PHOTOS: 2017 Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports | Matthew Emmons