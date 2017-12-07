Cowboys continue to tease new uniform combination
The anticipation for the Dallas Cowboys debuting a new uniform color combination on Sunday continues as the team posted a quick tease of what the navy/white combo will look like.
#DALvsNYG pic.twitter.com/FWgPW0JwO0
— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) December 7, 2017
When the Cowboys wear their navy tops with white pants on Sunday against the New York Giants, it will be the first time in franchise history the team will wear this color combination for a game.