Blues recall G Husso from AHL on emergency basis with Hutton ailing

ST. LOUIS -- Blues backup goalie Carter Hutton will not dress Thursday night against the Dallas Stars because of a lower-body injury, necessitating the call-up of goalie Ville Husso fromSan Antonio of the AHL on an emergency basis.

The Blues assigned forward Sammy Blais to San Antonio to make room on the roster for Husso.

Tyler Stewart, a St. Louis-area goaltender, will sign an amateur tryout agreement and participate in pregame warm-ups.Husso will replace Stewart as Jake Allen's backup once he's ready to play.

Husso, 22, is 3-3-0 with a 3.27 goals-against average and .896 save percentage in eight games with the Rampage this season. The native of Finland was a fourth-round draft pick by the Blues in 2014.

Blais, 21, has two points (one goal, one assist) in eight games for the Blues this season. He also has played 11 gameswith the Rampage, recording 13 points (five goals, eight assists). He was taken two rounds after Husso in 2014.

Hutton, 31, is 4-2-0 with a 1.88 GAA and .937 save percentage in eight games with the Blues this season.

43

View Gallery





Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports | Denny Medley