Rangers introduce lefty Mike Minor on a 3-year contract

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) -- Free agent left-hander Mike Minor has agreed to a three-year contract with the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers, who went into the offseason looking to replenish their starting rotation, introduced Minor on Wednesday.

Minor was 6-6 with a 2.55 ERA in 65 relief appearances last season with Kansas City. He previously was a starter for Atlanta before missing the 2015 and 2016 seasons with shoulder issues.

When the offseason began, the Rangers had only left-handers Cole Hamels and Martin Perez signed for their 2018 rotation. Right-hander Doug Fister last week signed a $4 million, one-year deal that could be worth up to $11.5 million over two seasons.

Minor, who turns 30 the day after Christmas, became a free agent last month when he declined his $10 million option to stay with the Royals. He was 38-36 while starting 110 of 111 games in Atlanta from 2010-14.