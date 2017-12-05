Steelers' Ryan Shazier suffers back injury, leaves game in ambulance

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier was carted off the field Monday night and rushed a hospital after he hurt his back early in a game against the Cincinnati Bengals and appeared to be unable to move his legs.

Shazier tackled Bengals receiver Josh Malone and fell to the ground at around the 35-yard line. Shazier grabbed the middle of his back and waved for help.

The 25-year-old was strapped to a backboard and taken off the field.

Kevin Colbert, the Steelers general manager and vice president, said in a statement early Tuesday that Shazier will not need surgery on his back at this time and "continues to improve."

Current and former NFL players took to social media to show support for Shazier and wish him a full recovery.

It's a significant setback for one of the NFL's top defenses. The Pro-Bowler from Ohio State led the team in tackles heading into the game and has three interceptions this season.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.