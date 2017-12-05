Arrest made in murder of ex-NBA player Lorenzen Wright

Police in Tennessee have arrested and charged a man with first-degree murder in the 2010 killing of former NBA player Lorenzen Wright.

Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich told reporters that Billy Turner, 46, was indicted Tuesday and is being held on $1 million bond.



Turner was arrested nearly a month after authorities announced that they recovered the gun used to kill Wright from a lake in Walnut, Miss.

Wright, who was 34 when he died, starred at his hometown University of Memphis before playing for five NBA teams over 13 NBA seasons before retiring in 2009. He was visiting Memphis from his home in the Atlanta area in the summer of 2010 when he disappeared.

According to an affidavit, Wright's ex-wife told police that he had left her home in the suburb of Collierville on the night of July 18, 2010 with drugs and an unspecified amount of money. After making a phone cal, he left the home in a vehicle driven by an unknown person.

Wright's decomposing body was found in a Memphis suburb that July 28. Investigators said at the time that the remains were so badly decomposed that it was unclear how many times Wright had been shot.

